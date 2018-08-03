Braves 4, Mets 2

Atlanta New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Acuna cf-lf 3 2 2 0 Nimmo cf-rf 4 1 1 1 Albies 2b 4 0 2 1 J.Btsta rf 4 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 1 1 1 Gsllman p 0 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 0 0 0 Cnforto lf 3 0 0 0 Duvall lf 3 1 0 0 Flores 1b 3 0 2 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 4 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 0 1 2 Plwecki c 4 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 Jo.Ryes ss 3 1 1 0 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 J.Vrgas p 1 0 0 0 Fltynwc p 3 0 0 0 Gllorme ph 1 0 1 1 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 Incarte cf 1 0 0 0 Blevins p 0 0 0 0 Wahl p 0 0 0 0 A.Jcksn ph-cf 1 0 1 0 Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 32 2 6 2

Atlanta 103 000 000—4 New York 100 010 000—2

E_Plawecki (4), Swanson (8). DP_Atlanta 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 5. 2B_Albies (31), Camargo (15), Jo.Reyes (7). 3B_Acuna (1). HR_Nimmo (14). SB_Acuna (6), Albies (11), F.Freeman (7), A.Jackson (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Foltynewicz W,8-7 6 5 2 2 1 5 Biddle H,5 1 0 0 0 0 1 Brach H,5 1 1 0 0 0 2 Minter S,7-7 1 0 0 0 1 2 New York Vargas L,2-7 5 6 4 4 3 7 Sewald 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Blevins 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wahl 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Gsellman 1 0 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Chris Segal.

T_2:49. A_24,525 (41,922).