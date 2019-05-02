San Diego Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Myers cf 3 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 2 1
F.Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 D.Swnsn ss 3 1 1 3
Machado ss 4 1 1 1 F.Frman 1b 4 0 2 0
Renfroe lf 4 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 0 1 0
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0
France 3b 4 0 0 0 B.McCnn c 3 0 0 0
F.Mejia c 4 0 1 0 Clbrson lf 3 1 1 0
Kinsler 2b 3 0 2 0 J.Webb p 0 0 0 0
Qntrill p 2 0 0 0 Tomlin p 0 0 0 0
Erlin p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
Perdomo p 0 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0
G.Grcia ph 0 0 0 0 Incarte cf 3 1 1 0
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 Fried p 2 0 0 0
Acn Jr. ph-lf 1 1 1 1
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 31 5 9 5
San Diego 000 100 000—1
Atlanta 100 010 30x—5

E_F.Freeman (2), Camargo (4), Machado (2). DP_San Diego 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_San Diego 6, Atlanta 5. 2B_Albies (6), F.Freeman (8), Markakis (10), Inciarte (4). 3B_Albies (2). HR_Machado (5), D.Swanson (6). SF_D.Swanson (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Quantrill L,0-1 5 2-3 6 2 2 1 3
Erlin 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Perdomo 1 3 3 3 0 0
Wisler 1 0 0 0 1 0
Atlanta
Fried W,4-1 7 4 1 1 0 7
Webb 0 1 0 0 2 0
Tomlin H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Minter 1 0 0 0 0 2

J.Webb pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_2:39. A_20,394 (41,149).