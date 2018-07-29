Photo: John Bazemore, AP
Image 1of/3

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 3
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb works in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb works in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Photo: John Bazemore, AP
Image 2 of 3
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb delivers in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb delivers in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Atlanta.
Photo: John Bazemore, AP
Image 3 of 3
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, July 29, 2018 in Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Sunday, July 29, 2018 in Atlanta.
Photo: John Bazemore, AP

ATLANTA (AP) — Braves left-hander Sean Newcomb is throwing a no-hitter through seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Newcomb retired his first 15 batters Sunday before walking Yasiel Puig in the sixth. Newcomb has struck out seven, walked one and thrown 100 pitches at SunTrust Park.

In his second season, Newcomb has not pitched past the seventh in 39 career starts.

Newcomb is trying to help the Braves snap a four-game losing streak. In 11 starts this season following an Atlanta defeat, he is 7-1 with a 1.95 ERA, a span of 64 2/3 innings in which opponents were batting .202 against him.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball