FILE - In this June 16, 2018 file photo, Brazil head coach Tite answers questions during a press conference during the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Rostov Arena in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. Tite has extended his contract with the team until the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Brazilian football confederation made the announcement on Wednesday, July 25.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil will meet El Salvador in a friendly next month in a suburb of Washington, D.C.

The game will be held at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, on Sept. 11, four days after coach Tite's team takes on the U.S. in a previously announced friendly at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The two matches will be Brazil's first since its World Cup quarterfinal elimination against Belgium in July.

They will also be the first games since Tite extended his contract until the end of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Tite will announce his squad next Friday. The matches are part of Brazil's preparation for Copa America, which it will host in June 2019.

The U.S. may not have a fulltime coach in place for the Sept. 7 friendly.

Bruce Arena quit last October after the Americans failed to qualify for the World Cup. Dave Sarachan, his assistant, is now interim coach and has led the team to two wins, a loss and two draws.

Former U.S. midfielder Earnie Stewart was hired as general manager this month and will lead the search for a fulltime coach.