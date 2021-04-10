Brazilian, US surfers win opening WSL event in Australia

NEWCASTLE, Australia (AP) — Defending World Surf League champion Italo Ferreira won an all-Brazilian men’s final Saturday over Gabriel Medina at the Newcastle Cup, the first of four WSL tour events in Australia over the next six weeks as the world’s top competitors prepare for the Tokyo Olympics.
The 2019 world champion edged Medina in a tight decider at Merewether Beach to move to the top of the world rankings after two events. A pair of seven-point rides was enough for Ferreira to win the title from two-time world champion Medina, securing a 14.94 two-wave total in comparison to Medina’s 13.27.