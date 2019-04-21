https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Brett-Anderson-leaves-A-s-start-with-left-ankle-13784125.php
Brett Anderson leaves A's start with left ankle sprain
Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics pitcher Brett Anderson was pulled from his start against Toronto with a left ankle sprain he injured running off the mound in the third inning.
Randal Grichuk hit a slow infield grounder in between third base and the mound. Anderson quickly moved to field the ball, slipped, then got up limping as a team trainer came out along with manager Bob Melvin.
After a brief discussion Anderson threw two warmup pitches before Melvin called for reliever Yusmeiro Petit.
Anderson allowed two runs on four hits and retired eight batters.
View Comments