Brewer scores 40, Texas Tech women beat Oklahoma 104-84

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Brittany Brewer scored a career-high 40 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Zuri Sanders added 25 points, and No. 9 seed Texas Tech beat No. 8 seed Oklahoma 104-84 in the first round of the Big 12 tournament on Friday night.

The Red Raiders (14-16) will face No. 1 seed and top-ranked Baylor in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Texas Tech closed the third quarter on a 12-2 burst and opened the fourth quarter with a 16-6 run to turn a one-point lead into a 91-70 advantage with 4:42 left in the game.

Chrislyn Carr had 16 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Red Raiders, who shot 38 for 64 (59 percent) from the field. Brewer made 16 of 23 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Ana Llanusa had 20 points, Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson added 19 points each, and Jessi Murcer scored 10 for the Sooners (8-22).