MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers left-handed starter Brent Suter will have Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the season.

Suter had an MRI on Monday that revealed a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He left Milwaukee's 11-2 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday after three innings when he felt pain — the team initially diagnosed it as a strain, the same injury that led to a stint on the disabled list late last month.

Suter said he would have the elbow surgery in the near future.

The 28-year-old Suter had pitched a career-high 101 1/3 innings this season, going 8-7 with a 4.80 ERA in 20 appearances, including 18 starts. He's helped the Brewers stay near the top of the NL Central race.

Suter was put on the 10-day disabled list and right-hander Felipe Lopez was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs.