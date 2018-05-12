Brewers RHP Anderson scratched with illness; Suter starts

DENVER (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson was scratched from his scheduled start against Colorado on Saturday night because of a stomach illness.

The team replaced Anderson with left-hander Brent Suter, who moved up a spot in the rotation.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said the team was still deciding who will start Sunday's series finale against the Rockies in place of Suter.

In a move made before the illness-induced pitching change, the Brewers selected the contract of right-hander Alec Asher from Class AAA Colorado Springs. The team made room for Asher on the 40-man roster by optioning right-hander Jacob Barnes to Colorado Springs and then moving left-hander Wade Miley from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL.