Brewers hit 3 HRs, get strong outing from Lauer to down Mets RICH ROVITO, Associated Press Sep. 24, 2021
Milwaukee Brewers' Eric Lauer pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich (22) slides safely into third base past the tag of New York Mets' Jonathan Villar, right, for a triple during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames watches his two-run home run in the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames hits a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Brewers' Kolten Wong reacts after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Milwaukee.
New York Mets' Javier Baez (23) looks up as rain falls from the roof during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Milwaukee.
New York Mets' Tylor Megill, right, reacts after giving up a solo home run to Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich during the third inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich slides in safely at home after tagging up on a sacrifice fly hit by Avisail Garcia during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Brewers' Craig Counsell (30) congratulates Eric Lauer as he removes him from the game during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Brewers' Willy Adames gestures as he runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Milwaukee.
New York Mets' Tylor Megill (38) talks with pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, second from left, and teammates during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit one of Milwaukee's three home runs and Eric Lauer turned in a much-needed strong outing for the Brewers in their 5-1 win over the New York Mets on Friday night.
Kolten Wong and Willy Adames also went deep for the Brewers, who reduced their magic number to two for clinching their first NL Central title since 2018. They can wrap it up Saturday with a win over the Mets and a loss by St. Louis to the Cubs in Chicago