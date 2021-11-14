Bridges, Rozier help Hornets snap Warriors 7-game win streak STEVE REED, AP Sports Writer Nov. 14, 2021 Updated: Nov. 14, 2021 10:11 p.m.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier had a big jump-ball win and made two late free throws to help the Charlotte Hornets snap the Golden State Warriors’ winning streak at seven, 106-102 on Sunday night.
Draymond Green tied up Rozier at midcourt with 17 seconds left, forcing a jump ball at midcourt. The 6-foot-1 Rozier outleaped the 6-foot-6 Green and the Hornets controlled the jump, bringing the crowd to its feet.