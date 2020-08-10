Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
BROOKLYN Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Harris 26:53 10-16 0-0 0-2 1 6 25
Kurucs 31:01 3-6 0-0 2-5 4 2 7
Allen 37:43 7-9 2-3 4-16 4 3 16
LeVert 35:18 10-17 5-8 1-4 13 1 27
Temple 36:46 6-14 3-3 0-6 2 3 19
Johnson 30:10 6-11 4-4 1-4 1 2 21
Chiozza 18:06 3-8 1-1 0-1 5 0 8
Luwawu-Cabarrot 16:07 1-3 0-0 0-4 2 6 3
Anderson 7:56 1-1 0-0 0-4 0 2 3
Totals 240:00 47-85 15-19 8-46 32 25 129

Percentages: FG .553, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 20-43, .465 (Harris 5-8, Johnson 5-9, Temple 4-11, LeVert 2-5, Anderson 1-1, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-2, Chiozza 1-3, Kurucs 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, Anderson 2, Chiozza).

Turnovers: 16 (Kurucs 4, Chiozza 3, Harris 3, LeVert 3, Allen 2, Johnson).

Steals: 5 (Allen, Chiozza, Kurucs, LeVert, Temple).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
L.A. CLIPPERS Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Leonard 36:52 14-25 7-8 0-2 6 3 39
Morris Sr. 30:54 6-9 1-1 1-4 2 2 15
Zubac 24:34 4-8 0-0 5-15 2 3 8
Jackson 14:32 2-9 0-0 1-1 3 2 5
Shamet 32:05 0-6 1-2 0-2 3 1 1
Mann 23:10 6-7 0-0 0-3 0 3 14
Williams 23:01 5-13 6-7 1-3 3 0 18
Green 21:38 3-8 0-0 1-3 1 2 8
Patterson 17:35 3-5 2-2 1-2 2 0 8
McGruder 15:39 2-3 0-0 0-4 1 3 4
Totals 240:00 45-93 17-20 10-39 23 19 120

Percentages: FG .484, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Leonard 4-7, Mann 2-3, Morris Sr. 2-4, Green 2-6, Williams 2-7, Jackson 1-3, McGruder 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Shamet 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Williams, Zubac).

Turnovers: 10 (Leonard 2, Shamet 2, Williams 2, Green, Jackson, McGruder, Morris Sr.).

Steals: 8 (Leonard 4, Williams 2, Green, Morris Sr.).

Technical Fouls: Green, 1:35 third.

Brooklyn 45 29 24 31 129
L.A. Clippers 24 39 31 26 120

T_2:19.