Sports

Brooklyn Nets Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Durant 36 36.5 379-729 .520 67-180 228-255 .894 1053 29.3
Irving 14 36.2 127-281 .452 35-95 49-53 .925 338 24.1
Harden 44 37.0 292-706 .414 102-307 304-350 .869 990 22.5
Curry 3 33.0 21-43 .488 12-23 1-1 1.000 55 18.3
Aldridge 39 22.9 227-406 .559 12-39 71-83 .855 537 13.8
Mills 58 31.1 274-644 .425 186-444 41-48 .854 775 13.4
Harris 14 30.2 56-124 .452 41-88 5-6 .833 158 11.3
Thomas 48 19.6 183-411 .445 41-150 63-78 .808 470 9.8
Drummond 3 21.7 12-26 .462 0-0 4-11 .364 28 9.3
Claxton 25 21.2 99-155 .639 0-0 30-53 .566 228 9.1
Griffin 48 18.2 120-286 .420 31-129 51-70 .729 322 6.7
Brown 50 21.3 134-276 .486 13-41 42-57 .737 323 6.5
Edwards 28 24.6 71-180 .394 30-91 8-10 .800 180 6.4
Sharpe 30 12.4 80-140 .571 1-4 21-37 .568 182 6.1
Johnson 43 19.3 111-228 .487 14-55 18-38 .474 254 5.9
Bembry 48 19.8 121-213 .568 15-36 21-35 .600 278 5.8
Duke 19 16.4 36-98 .367 9-35 16-19 .842 97 5.1
Carter 46 12.0 58-174 .333 42-127 7-10 .700 165 3.6
Millsap 24 11.3 32-85 .376 6-27 12-17 .706 82 3.4
Galloway 4 14.5 5-13 .385 2-8 0-0 .000 12 3.0
Ennis 2 7.0 2-7 .286 1-2 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Harrison 2 11.5 2-6 .333 0-2 0-0 .000 4 2.0
Gabriel 1 1.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 59 240.8 2442-5231 .467 660-1883 992-1231 .806 6536 110.8
OPPONENTS 59 240.8 2400-5342 .449 711-2134 1025-1276 .803 6536 110.8

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Durant 20 247 267 7.4 207 5.8 68 1 28 107 34
Irving 8 59 67 4.8 75 5.4 34 0 15 34 9
Harden 42 309 351 8.0 447 10.2 105 0 56 212 31
Curry 1 11 12 4.0 15 5.0 5 0 0 9 0
Aldridge 63 161 224 5.7 33 .8 70 0 13 38 42
Mills 15 112 127 2.2 150 2.6 86 0 44 57 16
Harris 5 51 56 4.0 14 1.0 31 0 7 16 2
Thomas 10 115 125 2.6 62 1.3 47 0 26 40 7
Drummond 11 26 37 12.3 7 2.3 10 0 4 5 2
Claxton 55 85 140 5.6 21 .8 56 0 12 18 28
Griffin 56 153 209 4.4 96 2.0 84 0 26 25 13
Brown 62 153 215 4.3 66 1.3 117 0 50 32 27
Edwards 29 90 119 4.2 18 .6 56 0 22 29 17
Sharpe 78 74 152 5.1 15 .5 60 0 10 29 15
Johnson 41 112 153 3.6 85 2.0 106 0 22 33 15
Bembry 38 114 152 3.2 60 1.3 104 0 47 30 25
Duke 30 35 65 3.4 15 .8 33 0 12 8 7
Carter 9 58 67 1.5 46 1.0 45 0 14 26 10
Millsap 29 60 89 3.7 24 1.0 48 0 5 11 11
Galloway 1 7 8 2.0 5 1.3 5 0 0 5 0
Ennis 2 3 5 2.5 0 .0 0 0 1 0 1
Harrison 1 3 4 2.0 3 1.5 3 0 1 2 1
Gabriel 0 1 1 1.0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 606 2039 2645 44.8 1464 24.8 1173 1 415 815 313
OPPONENTS 656 1984 2640 44.7 1395 23.6 1136 2 458 774 307
