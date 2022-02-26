Skip to main content
Sports

Brooklyn Nets Stax

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Durant 36 36.5 379-729 .520 67-180 228-255 .894 1053 29.3
Irving 14 36.2 127-281 .452 35-95 49-53 .925 338 24.1
Harden 44 37.0 292-706 .414 102-307 304-350 .869 990 22.5
Curry 4 32.8 31-62 .500 14-30 1-1 1.000 77 19.3
Aldridge 40 22.8 230-413 .557 12-39 74-86 .860 546 13.7
Mills 59 31.0 274-653 .420 186-449 42-51 .824 776 13.2
Harris 14 30.2 56-124 .452 41-88 5-6 .833 158 11.3
Drummond 4 21.3 16-32 .500 0-1 7-15 .467 39 9.8
Thomas 49 19.8 187-424 .441 41-152 65-80 .813 480 9.8
Claxton 26 20.8 103-160 .644 0-0 30-53 .566 236 9.1
Edwards 29 24.4 75-184 .408 33-94 10-12 .833 193 6.7
Brown 51 21.5 139-288 .483 14-44 46-63 .730 338 6.6
Griffin 49 18.0 120-288 .417 31-131 51-70 .729 322 6.6
Sharpe 31 12.2 82-143 .573 1-5 24-41 .585 189 6.1
Johnson 44 19.5 113-240 .471 15-60 20-40 .500 261 5.9
Bembry 48 19.8 121-213 .568 15-36 21-35 .600 278 5.8
Duke 20 16.0 37-100 .370 9-35 17-21 .810 100 5.0
Carter 46 12.0 58-174 .333 42-127 7-10 .700 165 3.6
Millsap 24 11.3 32-85 .376 6-27 12-17 .706 82 3.4
Galloway 4 14.5 5-13 .385 2-8 0-0 .000 12 3.0
Ennis 2 7.0 2-7 .286 1-2 0-0 .000 5 2.5
Harrison 2 11.5 2-6 .333 0-2 0-0 .000 4 2.0
Gabriel 1 1.0 0-0 .000 0-0 0-0 .000 0 0.0
TEAM 60 240.8 2481-5325 .466 667-1912 1013-1259 .805 6642 110.7
OPPONENTS 60 240.8 2446-5427 .451 728-2176 1045-1303 .802 6665 111.1

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Durant 20 247 267 7.4 207 5.8 68 1 28 107 34
Irving 8 59 67 4.8 75 5.4 34 0 15 34 9
Harden 42 309 351 8.0 447 10.2 105 0 56 212 31
Curry 1 18 19 4.8 16 4.0 7 0 1 9 0
Aldridge 63 165 228 5.7 35 .9 70 0 13 40 44
Mills 15 113 128 2.2 153 2.6 86 0 44 58 16
Harris 5 51 56 4.0 14 1.0 31 0 7 16 2
Drummond 13 30 43 10.8 8 2.0 10 0 5 7 3
Thomas 11 115 126 2.6 65 1.3 49 0 27 41 7
Claxton 55 86 141 5.4 21 .8 56 0 13 18 28
Edwards 31 93 124 4.3 20 .7 58 0 22 30 17
Brown 64 158 222 4.4 71 1.4 120 0 53 33 27
Griffin 56 154 210 4.3 96 2.0 85 0 26 25 13
Sharpe 79 74 153 4.9 16 .5 60 0 10 29 15
Johnson 41 115 156 3.5 91 2.1 111 0 22 34 16
Bembry 38 114 152 3.2 60 1.3 104 0 47 30 25
Duke 30 36 66 3.3 16 .8 34 0 13 9 7
Carter 9 58 67 1.5 46 1.0 45 0 14 26 10
Millsap 29 60 89 3.7 24 1.0 48 0 5 11 11
Galloway 1 7 8 2.0 5 1.3 5 0 0 5 0
Ennis 2 3 5 2.5 0 .0 0 0 1 0 1
Harrison 1 3 4 2.0 3 1.5 3 0 1 2 1
Gabriel 0 1 1 1.0 0 .0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAM 614 2069 2683 44.7 1489 24.8 1189 1 423 826 317
OPPONENTS 664 2024 2688 44.8 1423 23.7 1156 2 467 788 310
