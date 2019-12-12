Brooks, Jackson lead Grizzlies over Suns 115-108

PHOENIX (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies earned a 115-108 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

Memphis won two games in a row for the first time in nearly a month. Jackson shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range, and the Grizzlies improved to 6-0 when Brooks scores at least 20 points.

The Grizzlies led 84-79 going into the fourth quarter after Jackson scored 11 points in the third and they pushed their advantage to 91-81 early in the fourth quarter.

The Suns pulled within 109-105 with a minute left, but rookie guard Ja Morant sealed the Grizzlies win on the next possession, blowing by the Phoenix defense and flying through the lane for a dunk.

Frank Kaminsky III led the Suns with a season-high 24 points and Ricky Rubio tied a season-high with 22. Kelly Oubre Jr. added 14 points and 13 rebounds. Leading scorer Devin Booker had an off night with just 15 points on 6-of-17 shooting.

Phoenix scored the first 11 points of the game but Memphis responded quickly, going on a 25-6 run to take a 27-19 lead by the end of the first quarter. The teams were tied at 51 going into halftime.

Kaminsky led the Suns with 15 points in the first half, shooting 6 of 7 from the field, including 3 of 3 from 3-point range. Brooks and Brandon Clarke — who played high school basketball in Phoenix — both had 13 before the break.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Guard Grayson Allen didn't play because of right ankle soreness. ... Kyle Anderson (heel) played after missing five straight games. He played 12 minutes and finished with three points and four rebounds. ... The Grizzlies improved to 8-16 for the season.

Suns: Starting center Deandre Ayton missed the 23rd of his 25-game suspension for violating the NBA's drug policy. He's eligible to return on Dec. 17 in a road game against the Los Angeles Clippers. ... The Suns fell to 11-13 for the season.

UP NEXT

The Grizzlies: Return home to face the Bucks on Friday.

The Suns: Face the Spurs in Mexico City on Saturday.

___

