Brown, Queen combine for 34 points in New Mexico State's win

OREM, Utah (AP) — Terrell Brown and Trevelin Queen scored 17 points each to lead New Mexico State to a 70-56 win over Utah Valley on Thursday night, the Aggies' seventh straight victory.

Brown, who has not started the past seven games after opening the season as one of the Aggies' starting guards, buried 4-of-8 3-pointers and 5-of-9 shots overall. Queen made 3-of-7 from distance and 6-of-11 overall.

Johnny McCants added 13 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (13-6, 4-0 Western Athletic Conference).

New Mexico State led 40-38 five minutes into the second half before taking control with a 17-3 run for a 57-41 lead with 10:36 to play.

Isaiah White had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolverines (7-12, 1-3). Casdon Jardine added 10 points.

New Mexico State plays at Seattle on Saturday. Utah Valley plays Texas Rio Grande Valley at home on Saturday.

