Brown scores career-high 42, Celtics beat Memphis 126-107

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown had a career-high 42 points, scoring 18 in the second quarter on Wednesday night when the Boston Celtics pulled away to earn their 10th straight victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, 126-107.
Brown matched his career best of 34 points with three minutes left in the third, and his seven 3-pointers made (on 10 attempts) tied a career high. Jayson Tatum scored 16 points, Marcus Smart had 14 and Robert Williams III had 10 rebounds for Boston, which hasn't lost to Memphis since 2016.