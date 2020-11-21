Browns activate Conklin, Parkey from COVID list to play

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns will have starting right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey on Sunday against Philadelphia after both were activated from the COVID-19 list.

The team made the moves on Saturday, capping a rough few days as the Browns (6-3) navigated around positive tests and protocols.

While it will be good to have Conklin and Parkey to play the NFC East-leading Eagles (3-5-1), the Browns won't have star defensive end Myles Garrett. He tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and will miss Sunday's game, and it's possible he'll sit out next week's game at Jacksonville as well.

Garrett leads the NFL with 9 1/2 sacks and the dynamic end has made a game-changing play in each of Cleveland's six wins.

Fullback Andy Janovich and offensive lineman Chris Hubbard will also miss Sunday's game. They remain on the COVID list after testing positive for the virus.

Conklin and Parkey were placed on the COVID list earlier this week and had to isolate after tracing showed they were at high risk for infection due to contact with a medical practitioner out of Cleveland's organization who had tested positive.

Conklin has stabilized Cleveland's line this season after being signed as a free agent from Tennessee. The Browns need him against a Philadelphia defense that has recorded 31 sacks — third-most in the NFL — and figures to pressure quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Parkey's been another bright spot for the Browns, who signed him after releasing Austin Seibert following the season opener. He's 11 of 12 on field-goal tries, and Parkey made a 41-yarder in whipping winds last week to help the Browns beat the Houston Texans 10-7.

