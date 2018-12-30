Bruins-Sabres Sums
|Boston
|1
|0
|1
|1—3
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|0
|0—2
First Period_1, Buffalo, Scandella 2 (Skinner, Reinhart), 4:40. 2, Boston, Acciari 1, 9:30. Penalties_Bogosian, BUF, (hooking), 11:07; Cave, BOS, (hooking), 16:48.
Second Period_3, Buffalo, Larsson 4 (Rodrigues, Scandella), 5:43 (sh). Penalties_Krug, BOS, (tripping), 2:53; Eichel, BUF, major (high sticking), 3:02.
Third Period_4, Boston, DeBrusk 11 (Pastrnak, Krug), 17:31 (pp). Penalties_Ristolainen, BUF, (kneeing), 16:17.
Overtime_5, Boston, Kuraly 3 (Miller, Grzelcyk), 3:44. Penalties_Krejci, BOS, (interference), 0:34.
Shots on Goal_Boston 14-7-18-3_42. Buffalo 7-14-5-2_28.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 4; Buffalo 0 of 3.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 9-8-2 (28 shots-26 saves). Buffalo, Hutton 13-11-3 (42-39).
A_19,070 (19,070). T_2:28.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Mark Shewchyk.