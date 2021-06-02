Bruins look to halt Islanders momentum in pivotal Game 3

After Boston's overtime loss in Game 2, Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy knows the New York Islanders have seized some momentum, having evened the second-round series with the next two games at home.
“I think there is a little momentum, you can’t deny that.” Cassidy said ."They’ll feel better going home. ... We got to go in there, reset. Understand what we did well in the first and third periods (in Game 2), didn’t do well in the in the second period. ... We’ll go in there ready to play. We’ve been a good road team. I anticipate we’ll play well there."