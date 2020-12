SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Peter Kiss and Michael Green III scored 20 points apiece and Bryant topped Wagner for the second day in a row, winning 81-75 on Thursday.

Green III also had 10 assists and joined Hall Elisias with a double-double. Elisias had 12 points and 10 rebounds, plus seven blocks. Charles Pride had 18 points for the Bulldogs (6-2, 3-1 Northeast Conference).