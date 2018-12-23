Buccaneers-Cowboys Stats
|Tampa Bay
|3
|10
|0
|7—20
|Dallas
|14
|3
|10
|0—27
|First Quarter
TB_FG Santos 37, 12:08.
Dal_Prescott 7 run (Maher kick), 7:07.
Dal_J.Smith 69 fumble return (Maher kick), 1:41.
|Second Quarter
TB_FG Santos 45, 9:13.
Dal_FG Maher 59, 1:43.
TB_Rodgers 2 run (Santos kick), :20.
|Third Quarter
Dal_FG Maher 20, 3:41.
Dal_Gallup 4 pass from Prescott (Maher kick), 2:23.
|Fourth Quarter
TB_Evans 7 pass from Winston (Santos kick), 2:05.
A_92,851.
___
|TB
|Dal
|First downs
|27
|16
|Total Net Yards
|383
|232
|Rushes-yards
|24-63
|24-80
|Passing
|320
|152
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Kickoff Returns
|2-69
|1-20
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|34-48-0
|20-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-16
|1-9
|Punts
|2-51.0
|4-41.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-72
|10-67
|Time of Possession
|35:19
|24:41
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Barber 17-43, Winston 4-14, De.Jackson 1-4, Rodgers 2-2. Dallas, E.Elliott 18-85, Prescott 4-2, Ro.Smith 2-(minus 7).
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Winston 34-48-0-336. Dallas, Prescott 20-25-0-161.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Humphries 10-79, Rodgers 7-55, Evans 6-90, Godwin 3-39, Barber 3-13, B.Wilson 2-28, Brate 2-8, De.Jackson 1-24. Dallas, Beasley 5-50, E.Elliott 5-24, Cooper 4-20, Gallup 3-53, Jarwin 2-8, N.Brown 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Santos 52.