https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Buffalo-3-N-Y-Rangers-2-15039844.php
Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
Recommended Video:
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|1
|—
|3
|N.Y. Rangers
|0
|0
|2
|—
|2
First Period_1, Buffalo, Girgensons 10 (Miller), 10:26. Penalties_None.
Second Period_2, Buffalo, Reinhart 20 (Eichel, Vesey), 15:16. Penalties_Panarin, NYR (Holding), 10:21.
Third Period_3, Buffalo, Vesey 8 (Eichel), 11:56. 4, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 22 (Panarin, Staal), 17:07. 5, N.Y. Rangers, Kreider 20 (Kakko, Zibanejad), 18:20 (pp). Penalties_Jokiharju, Buf (Holding), 3:18; Ristolainen, Buf (Hooking), 18:02.
Shots on Goal_Buffalo 6-16-6_28. N.Y. Rangers 6-10-23_39.
Power-play opportunities_Buffalo 0 of 1; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 2.
Goalies_Buffalo, Hutton 8-9-4 (39 shots-37 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 12-11-1 (28-25).
A_17,297 (18,006). T_2:26.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Furman South. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Derek Nansen.
View Comments