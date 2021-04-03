Buffalo 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Buffalo won shootout 1-0

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 10 (Fox, Kreider), 10:02 (pp). 2, Buffalo, Mittelstadt 3 (Hall, Dahlin), 13:01. Penalties_Hall, BUF (Interference), 9:38.

Second Period_3, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 11 (Fox, Lindgren), 17:52. Penalties_Miller, BUF (Tripping), 0:55; Kakko, NYR (Slashing), 5:37; Miller, NYR (Hooking), 8:00; Buffalo bench, served by Olofsson (Delay of Game), 17:52.

Third Period_4, Buffalo, Olofsson 10 (Reinhart, Okposo), 16:19. Penalties_None.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

Shootout_Buffalo 1 (Olofsson NG, Thompson G, Mittelstadt NG), N.Y. Rangers 0 (Panarin NG, Zibanejad NG, Kakko NG).

Shots on Goal_N.Y. Rangers 9-9-11-1_30. Buffalo 10-10-8-1_29.

Power-play opportunities_N.Y. Rangers 1 of 3; Buffalo 0 of 2.

Goalies_N.Y. Rangers, Shesterkin 9-8-2 (29 shots-27 saves). Buffalo, Ullmark 7-5-3 (30-28).

A_0 (19,070). T_2:41.

Referees_Brandon Blandina, Justin St. Pierre. Linesmen_Tyson Baker, Andrew Smith.