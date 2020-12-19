Buf_Knox 9 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 4:05. Drive: 13 plays, 59 yards, 6:05. Key Plays: Allen 15 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-8; Bausby 23 interception return to Denver 25; Allen 5 pass to Beasley on 3rd-and-4; Allen 3 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-2. Buffalo 7, Denver 0.

Second Quarter

Buf_Allen 24 run (Bass kick), 10:30. Drive: 11 plays, 95 yards, 5:09. Key Plays: Allen 12 pass to Diggs; Allen 4 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-4; Allen 17 pass to Beasley; Allen 15 pass to Diggs. Buffalo 14, Denver 0.

Den_Gordon 10 run (Russolino kick), 6:28. Drive: 6 plays, 35 yards, 3:01. Key Play: Lock 14 run on 3rd-and-1. Buffalo 14, Denver 7.

Buf_Kumerow 22 pass from Allen (Bass kick), 1:49. Drive: 5 plays, 59 yards, 2:26. Key Plays: Allen 11 pass to Diggs; Allen 11 pass to Davis; Allen 27 pass to Knox. Buffalo 21, Denver 7.

Den_Fant 6 pass from Lock (kick failed), :05. Drive: 9 plays, 75 yards, 1:44. Key Plays: Milano 15-yard roughing the passer penalty; Lock 19 pass to Jeudy on 3rd-and-4. Buffalo 21, Denver 13.

Third Quarter

Buf_Allen 1 run (Bass kick), 10:58. Drive: 7 plays, 43 yards, 4:02. Key Plays: Roberts kick return to Denver 43; Allen 22 pass to Beasley; Allen 10 pass to Beasley; Allen 7 pass to Davis on 3rd-and-7. Buffalo 28, Denver 13.

Buf_Hughes 21 fumble return (Bass kick), 10:41. Buffalo 35, Denver 13.

Buf_FG Bass 27, :44. Drive: 10 plays, 49 yards, 4:48. Key Plays: Allen 20 pass to Beasley; Allen 16 pass to Diggs on 3rd-and-6; Singletary 3 run on 3rd-and-12. Buffalo 38, Denver 13.

Fourth Quarter

Buf_FG Bass 27, 5:46. Drive: 12 plays, 86 yards, 7:46. Key Plays: Moss 26 run; Allen 27 pass to Beasley on 3rd-and-3; Moss 10 run on 3rd-and-9; Singletary 3 run on 3rd-and-7. Buffalo 41, Denver 13.

Den_Gordon 8 run (kick failed), 1:52. Drive: 12 plays, 75 yards, 3:54. Key Plays: Gordon 6 run on 3rd-and-1; Lock 10 pass to Patrick on 3rd-and-3. Buffalo 41, Denver 19.

Buf_Singletary 51 run (Bass kick), 1:40. Drive: 1 play, 51 yards, 00:12. Buffalo 48, Denver 19.

A_0.

___

Buf Den FIRST DOWNS 29 19 Rushing 6 8 Passing 19 10 Penalty 4 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 9-13 6-14 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-1 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 534 255 Total Plays 65 63 Avg Gain 8.2 4.0 NET YARDS RUSHING 182 140 Rushes 24 28 Avg per rush 7.6 5.0 NET YARDS PASSING 352 115 Sacked-Yds lost 1-7 3-17 Gross-Yds passing 359 132 Completed-Att. 28-40 20-32 Had Intercepted 0 0 Yards-Pass Play 8.6 3.3 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 9-9-9 4-1-0 PUNTS-Avg. 1-63.0 6-48.5 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 109 0 Punt Returns 4-7 1-0 Kickoff Returns 3-102 0-0 Interceptions 0-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 8-75 7-33 FUMBLES-Lost 2-1 2-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 33:50 26:10

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Moss 13-81, Singletary 8-68, Allen 3-33. Denver, Gordon 11-61, Lindsay 11-38, Lock 5-37, Freeman 1-4.

PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 28-40-0-359. Denver, Lock 20-32-0-132.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, Diggs 11-147, Beasley 8-112, Singletary 3-16, Knox 2-36, Davis 2-18, Kumerow 1-22, McKenzie 1-8. Denver, Fant 8-68, Gordon 4-20, Patrick 3-14, Lindsay 3-7, Jeudy 1-19, Hamler 1-4.

PUNT RETURNS_Buffalo, Roberts 3-7, Hyde 1-0. Denver, Spencer 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Buffalo, Roberts 3-102. Denver, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Buffalo, Edmunds 8-0-0, Matakevich 5-2-0, Milano 5-1-0, Poyer 4-4-0, T.Johnson 4-0-0, White 3-0-1, Phillips 3-0-0, Addison 2-2-1, Klein 2-2-0, Oliver 2-1-1, Wallace 2-0-0, D.Johnson 1-0-0, Jefferson 0-1-0, Marlowe 0-1-0, Neal 0-1-0. Denver, Jackson 7-2-0, Bausby 6-0-0, Simmons 6-0-0, Johnson 3-4-0, D.Williams 3-2-0, Attaochu 3-1-1, Ojemudia 3-0-0, Parks 3-0-0, Jewell 1-5-0, Harris 1-1-0, Reed 1-0-0, Walker 1-0-0, Agim 0-1-0, Chubb 0-1-0, D.Jones 0-1-0, J.Jones 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Buffalo, None. Denver, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Denver, Russolino 51.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Clete Blakeman, Ump Fred Bryan, HL Mark Hittner, LJ Tom Stephan, FJ Joe Blubaugh, SJ Michael Banks, BJ Scott Helverson, Replay Mike Chase.