Buffalo Bills sign free agent linebacker Keenan Robinson

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed free agent linebacker Keenan Robinson in filling out their 90-player roster two days before opening training camp.

Robinson signed on Tuesday and has five seasons of NFL experience, including the past two with the New York Giants. He was limited to playing six games last year before sustaining a season-ending quadriceps injury.

Robinson spent his first four seasons with Washington after being selected in the fourth round of the 2012 draft. He missed all of 2013 with a torn pectoral muscle.

Overall, he has two interceptions and 1 1/2 sacks in 58 career games, including 30 starts.

The Bills open training camp in suburban Rochester on Thursday.

___

For more AP NFL coverage: http://pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL