Buffalo Sabres demote center Tage Thompson to minors
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Sabres have demoted center Tage Thompson to the minors.
Thompson is being sent down to AHL Rochester while in the midst of a 23-game goal drought. The 22-year-old has just seven goals and five assists for 12 points in 65 games this season.
Buffalo acquired the 2016 first-round draft pick in a multiplayer trade that sent center Ryan O'Reilly to the St. Louis Blues in July.
Thompson's demotion on Thursday comes a day after Buffalo called up rookie forward Victor Olofsson.
Olofsson is leading Rochester with 60 points. He has an opportunity to make his NHL debut Thursday, when Buffalo hosts Detroit.
