Buie, Coburn lift Hofstra over Canisius 64-57

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Desure Buie scored 19 points and Tareq Coburn had 18 points and 11 rebounds as Hofstra beat Canisius 64-57 on Monday in the championship game of the Boca Raton Beach Classic.

Eli Pemberton chipped in 16 points and nine rebounds for Hofstra (6-3). Buie also had six assists and four steals.

Hofstra attempted just five free throws over the first 30 minutes of the game but made 12 straight after that, closing on an 18-11 run.

Armon Harried had 15 points for the Golden Griffins (4-3), whose four-game win streak was snapped. Scott Hitchon and Malik Johnson had 12 points.

