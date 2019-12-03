Bulls nearly blow big lead, hold off Kings 113-106

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 28 points and made four free throws in the final 11 seconds, and the Chicago Bulls overcame a sloppy fourth quarter to hold off the Sacramento Kings 113-106 on Monday night.

Lauri Markkanen had 20 points and seven rebounds, Wendell Carter added 10 points and 10 rebounds, and Tomas Satoransky scored 14 points as Chicago snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Bulls (7-14) led by 19 early in the second half but had trouble hanging on. Chicago committed eight of its 18 turnovers in the fourth quarter and made only one basket over the final 4½ minutes.

Buddy Hield hit a step-back jumper that pulled the Kings to 102-100 with 2:18 remaining. After Markkanen made two free throws, he and Hield exchanged 3-pointers to make it 107-103.

Sacramento got the ball back but Hield missed three shots from beyond the arc in the last 36 seconds, and LaVine closed the game out at the free throw line.

Hield finished with 26 points for Sacramento. Richaun Holmes added 20 points and nine rebounds.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, left, goes to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes, right, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, left, goes to the basket against Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes, right, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP Photo: Rich Pedroncelli, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Bulls nearly blow big lead, hold off Kings 113-106 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

The Bulls took control with a 21-6 run to start the second quarter. After Carter, Kris Dunn and Markkanen scored on consecutive dunks, Markkanen added a 3-pointer — Chicago’s fifth of the period — and Lavine made a reverse layup to extend the lead to 54-39.

Sacramento trailed by 19 early in the third quarter, then went on a late run to pull to 84-74 after a pair of free throws from Harrison Barnes.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Chicago had nine steals, giving the Bulls 204 in 21 games this season. In doing so, they became the fastest team in the Eastern Conference to reach 200 since Boston did it in 18 games in 2015-16. … Eight players scored in the first quarter.

Kings: Trevor Ariza went scoreless in 12 minutes after missing the previous six games for personal reasons. … Sacramento had won its last four against Chicago.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Kings: Begin a four-game road trip at Portland on Wednesday. The teams split two games in Sacramento earlier this season.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports