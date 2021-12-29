Burks, Knicks bench power past short-handed Pistons 94-85 DANA GAURUDER, Associated Press Dec. 29, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — Alec Burks scored a season-high 34 points to lead a huge night from New York's bench and the Knicks beat the short-handed Detroit Pistons 94-85 Wednesday.
Burks was a point shy of his career high and Immanuel Quickley added 18 points as the Knicks' reserves combined for 65 points. RJ Barrett was the only starter in double figures at 15 points, and New York outscored Detroit 30-14 in the fourth quarter.