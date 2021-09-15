Buster Posey's 18th homer helps Giants to ninth straight win JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer Sep. 15, 2021 Updated: Sep. 15, 2021 1:20 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Buster Posey homered in the first inning and scored the go-ahead run on an error in the third, and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Tuesday night for their ninth straight victory a day after becoming the first team in the big leagues to clinch a playoff berth.
Brandon Belt and Darin Ruf each hit run-scoring doubles and Tommy La Stella added an RBI single to back Anthony DeSclafani (12-6), who won for the first time in five starts since defeating Colorado on Aug. 13. The right-hander had allowed six earned runs over his previous 14 2/3 innings.