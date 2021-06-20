Buxton, Maeda, Twins win 4th in row; Texas skid hits 6 June 20, 2021 Updated: June 20, 2021 6:20 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Byron Buxton launched an early two-run homer into the second deck, Kenta Maeda earned his first win since May 3 and the Minnesota Twins beat the reeling Texas Rangers 4-2 Sunday for their fourth straight win.
The Twins matched their longest winning streak of the season. Minnesota slugger Nelson Cruz exited with neck tightness after singling in the first inning and striking out on three pitches in the third.