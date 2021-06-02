By the numbers: LeBron James in a most unusual position TIM REYNOLDS, AP Basketball Writer June 2, 2021 Updated: June 2, 2021 5:57 p.m.
1 of6 Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James speaks to his teammates on the bench during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) argues a call during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) is fouled by Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, drives as Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson defends during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Phoenix. Matt York/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
LeBron James has entered uncharted waters.
He has been to the NBA playoffs in 15 of his 18 NBA seasons, and has never missed the second round — a streak that is now very much in doubt. James and the Los Angeles Lakers trail their first-round series against Phoenix 3-2, with Game 6 in Los Angeles on Thursday.