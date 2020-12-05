Recommended Video:

FG FT Reb
SE LOUISIANA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Ifejeh 16 0-2 3-4 2-4 3 4 3
Clergeot 31 3-9 8-10 1-3 0 5 16
Kasperzyk 23 4-7 3-6 0-0 0 4 12
Kirby 25 2-10 1-2 2-4 3 3 5
Okafor 30 3-12 4-5 2-7 1 2 10
Smith 19 1-3 2-2 0-1 0 3 4
Caldwell 18 3-11 1-2 5-7 1 1 7
Diop 10 1-2 3-9 2-5 0 1 5
Kemp 9 2-4 0-0 1-3 0 2 4
Strange 6 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Warren 6 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Brackmann 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Gonzalez 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Romanov 2 0-0 0-0 1-2 0 0 0
Totals 200 19-62 25-40 16-38 8 26 66

Percentages: FG .306, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 3-22, .136 (Clergeot 2-3, Kasperzyk 1-3, Kemp 0-1, Warren 0-1, Smith 0-2, Caldwell 0-4, Kirby 0-4, Okafor 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kasperzyk, Kirby).

Turnovers: 14 (Clergeot 3, Diop 3, Kasperzyk 2, Kirby 2, Okafor 2, Ifejeh, Smith).

Steals: 8 (Ifejeh 2, Kirby 2, Caldwell, Clergeot, Diop, Kemp).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Gak 18 2-3 3-4 2-10 3 5 7
Armstrong 37 9-14 5-5 2-7 0 2 27
Nottage 37 3-12 0-2 2-6 1 2 7
Rowell 28 6-12 5-6 0-2 4 5 20
Thomas 15 0-1 0-0 0-4 2 5 0
Carbone 26 3-8 0-0 1-4 1 3 8
Caruso 19 1-3 4-5 3-8 3 2 6
Wade 11 2-5 4-6 3-5 1 5 8
Sawyer 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Kund 2 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Miranda 2 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 26-59 21-28 13-47 15 33 83

Percentages: FG .441, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Armstrong 4-8, Rowell 3-6, Carbone 2-7, Nottage 1-8, Kund 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Carbone, Gak).

Turnovers: 19 (Gak 5, Armstrong 4, Carbone 3, Nottage 2, Rowell 2, Thomas 2, Wade).

Steals: 2 (Caruso, Rowell).

Technical Fouls: None.

SE Louisiana 30 36 66
California Baptist 43 40 83

.