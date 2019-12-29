Cal State Fullerton upsets UCLA 77-74

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Wayne Arnold had 19 points off the bench for Cal State Fullerton and Jackson Rowe added 17 as the Titans upset UCLA 77-74 on Saturday.

The Titans made 14 3-pointers.

Tyger Campbell scored 18 points for UCLA.

This was the first time Cal State Fullerton (4-10) beat a Power Five school since December 2011.

Austen Awosika made a floater in the lane with 22 seconds left to extend the Titans lead to 77-74. Jake Kyman missed a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left. Jackson Rowe missed the front end of a 1-and-1 free throw, but later made the game-clinching steal to end the game.

The Big West Conference Titans beat the Bruins on their home floor, providing another signature win for the program. It’s the second time in school history the Titans beat the Bruins.

UCLA worked its way back into the game and went on a 17-0 run to take over the lead at 68-65, with Campbell's 3-pointer putting UCLA back on top after it had fallen behind at 65-51.

The Bruins (7-6) have lost three consecutive games. This was their last nonconference game.

In the second half, the Titans went on a 15-1 run to build a 55-45 lead. During that run, UCLA called a timeout and then turned the ball over in the backcourt. The Titans shot the ball well from the outside and inside.

The Bruins returned home after losing their last two games, at Norte Dame and a neutral site game against North Carolina. Still, UCLA struggled against Fullerton, which last played in the NCAA Tournament in 2018.

UCLA is 10-2 all-time against Cal State Fullerton.

The Bruins shot just 27.3% from 3-point range in the first half.

Cal State Fullerton shot no free throws in the first half.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. suffered what appeared to be a right leg injury in the second half. He had to be helped off the court, didn’t put any pressure on his right leg, and went straight to the locker room. He returned to the game.

BIG PICTURE

CS Fullerton: The Titans played well, breaking UCLA’s press and shooting well from outside. They should forget their overall record and concentrate on strengths as they approach a new season of conference play soon.

UCLA: The Bruins have found, once again, there is plenty to figure out defensively before Pac-12 Conference play begins.

UP NEXT

CS Fullerton: Hosts St. Katherine Friday in its final game before Big West Conference play begins.

UCLA: Plays at Washington on Thursday in its Pac-12 Conference opener.

___

