Cal player tests positive for coronavirus, game in jeopardy

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California's season-opening game Saturday night against Washington is in jeopardy following a positive coronavirus test Wednesday on the Golden Bears that has caused what coach Justin Wilcox said is a "significant" number of players needing contact tracing.

Wilcox said that Cal's athletic department was in contact with Washington officials Wednesday night about the game scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. PST kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley.

"If it is feasible for us to play we are going to play the game," Wilcox said on a Zoom call. “Are there hurdles? There are hurdles, yes. With the players in question the game is in jeopardy. If we have the bodies available to play the game we will play the game. Several people are being held out and that's a legitimate threat to the game.”

Wednesday's practice was limited and some team drills were not doable based on the number of players held out. Wilcox wouldn't specify how many players were sidelined. The player with a positive COVID-19 test is asymptomatic.

