Calgary 4, Winnipeg 1
|Winnipeg
|1
|0
|0
|—
|1
|Calgary
|0
|3
|1
|—
|4
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Copp 11 (Kulikov, Lowry), 8:51.
Second Period_2, Calgary, Gaudreau 19 (Monahan, Lindholm), 7:06 (pp). 3, Calgary, Rieder 5 (Brodie), 12:51 (sh). 4, Calgary, Backlund 17 (Mangiapane, Lucic), 18:14 (pp).
Third Period_5, Calgary, Mangiapane 18, 18:19 (en).
Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 7-6-5_18. Calgary 9-18-6_33.
Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 7; Calgary 2 of 4.
Goalies_Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 31-21-5 (32 shots-29 saves). Calgary, Talbot 12-10-1 (18-17).
A_0 (18,641). T_2:26.
Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Mark Shewchyk.
