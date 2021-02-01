Calgary 4, Winnipeg 3

Calgary 0 1 2 1 — 4 Winnipeg 2 0 1 0 — 3 Calgary won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Winnipeg, Connor 5 (Scheifele, Wheeler), 4:31 (pp). 2, Winnipeg, Connor 6 (Wheeler, Morrissey), 13:46 (pp). Second Period_3, Calgary, Tanev 1 (Lindholm), 0:07. Third Period_4, Calgary, Gaudreau 6 (Valimaki, Lindholm), 6:54. 5, Calgary, Mangiapane 1 (Tkachuk, Hanifin), 13:45. 6, Winnipeg, Scheifele 4 (Pionk, Wheeler), 18:10. Overtime_None. Shootout_Calgary 2 (Monahan G, Tkachuk NG, Leivo NG, Gaudreau G), Winnipeg 1 (Scheifele NG, Connor G, Wheeler NG, Perreault NG). Shots on Goal_Calgary 5-8-12-3_28. Winnipeg 8-6-12-2_28. Power-play opportunities_Calgary 0 of 2; Winnipeg 2 of 4. Goalies_Calgary, Markstrom 4-2-1 (28 shots-25 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 4-2-1 (28-25). A_0 (15,321). T_2:18. More for youSportsUConn women bounce back from first loss, rout No. 17...By Doug BonjourSportsNo. 3 UConn at No. 17 DePaul: Time, TV and what you need...By Doug Bonjour Referees_Kevin Pollock, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Kiel Murchison.