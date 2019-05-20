Callaway stays; Céspedes takes fall, breaks ankle on ranch

NEW YORK (AP) — On a hectic day at Citi Field, the slumping New York Mets have announced they are sticking with embattled manager Mickey Callaway "for the foreseeable future" — and sidelined slugger Yoenis Céspedes broke his right ankle in an accident on his ranch.

Céspedes has been out most of the last two seasons and was recovering from surgery on both heels. New York had hoped he could return sometime after the All-Star break, but this latest setback certainly puts Céspedes' entire season — and perhaps his career — in jeopardy.

General manager Brodie Van Wagenen says Monday the team was informed Saturday night that Céspedes had a "violent" fall on his ranch in Port St. Lucie, Florida, where the club's spring training complex is located.

Van Wagenen says Céspedes told the team he did not fall off a horse, and it was too early to speculate how long his latest injury might keep him out. The outfielder was in New York being examined at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

