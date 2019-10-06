Canadiens-Maple Leafs Sums

Montreal 1 0 4 0—6 Toronto 2 1 2 0—5 Montreal won shootout 1-0.

First Period_1, Montreal, Domi 1 (Gallagher, Lehkonen), 1:08. 2, Toronto, Matthews 4 (Ceci, Rielly), 5:57. 3, Toronto, Kerfoot 1 (Moore), 15:54. Penalties_Tatar, MTL, (holding), 11:11; Shore, TOR, (tripping), 17:57; Montreal bench, served by Kotkaniemi (too many men on the ice), 18:53.

Second Period_4, Toronto, Moore 2 (Mikheyev, Kerfoot), 1:29 (pp). Penalties_Drouin, MTL, (slashing), 5:42; Tatar, MTL, (tripping), 9:11.

Third Period_5, Toronto, Nylander 1 (Barrie, Kerfoot), 5:16 (pp). 6, Montreal, Drouin 1 (Domi), 5:27 (sh). 7, Montreal, Gallagher 1 (Danault, Weber), 6:29 (sh). 8, Montreal, Petry 1, 13:02. 9, Montreal, Danault 1 (Weber, Gallagher), 15:20 (sh). 10, Toronto, Matthews 5 (Marner, Barrie), 18:45 (pp). Penalties_Danault, MTL, (tripping), 4:07; Kerfoot, TOR, (interference), 11:13.

Overtime_None. Penalties_Tavares, TOR, (slashing), 0:57.

Shootout_Montreal 1 (Byron G, Weal NG), Toronto 0 (Matthews NG, Marner NG, Tavares NG).

Shots on Goal_Montreal 11-10-12-9_42. Toronto 12-12-9-4_37.

Power-play opportunities_Montreal 1 of 3; Toronto 1 of 5.

Goalies_Montreal, Price 0-0-1 (37 shots-32 saves). Toronto, Hutchinson 0-0-0 (42-37).

T_2:52.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Andrew Smith.