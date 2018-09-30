https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Canadiens-Senators-Sums-13269140.php
Canadiens-Senators Sums
|Montreal
|0 0 0—0
|Ottawa
|1 2 0—3
First Period_1, Ottawa, Pyatt (McCormick, Paajarvi), 4:22. Penalties_Juulsen, MTL, (interference), 11:05; Tierney, OTT, (tripping), 15:14.
Second Period_2, Ottawa, Duchene (Tkachuk, Stone), 8:07. 3, Ottawa, Ryan (Duchene, Stone), 13:34 (pp). Penalties_Despres, MTL, (hooking), 11:54.
Third Period_None. Penalties_Plekanec, MTL, (hooking), 2:42; Chaput, MTL, Major (fighting), 15:40; McCormick, OTT, Major (fighting), 15:40.
Shots on Goal_Montreal 7-9-3_19. Ottawa 7-14-10_31.
Power-play opportunities_Montreal 0 of 1; Ottawa 1 of 3.
Goalies_Montreal, Price 0-0-0 (21 shots-18 saves), Niemi 0-0-0 (10-10). Ottawa, Anderson 0-0-0 (19-19).
A_14,398 (18,572). T_2:25.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Dan O'Halloran. Linesmen_Greg Devorski, James Tobias.
