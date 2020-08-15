Canucks beat Blues 4-3 in OT to take 2-0 series lead

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Bo Horvat scored on a breakaway at 5:55 of overtime Friday night to give the Vancouver Canucks a 4-3 victory over the defending champion St. Louis Blues and a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference series.

Horvat took a stretch pass from Quinn Hughes and chipped the puck through Jordan Binnington's legs.

Game 3 of the best-of seven series is Sunday.

St. Louis overcame a 3-1 deficit in the third period to tie it, with David Perron redirecting in the tying goal with eight seconds left.

With Binnington pulled for the extra attacker, Alex Pietrangelo shot from the point, and Perron redirected it past Jacob Markstrom. It was initially waved off as a high stick, but ruled a goal on review.

Horvat opened the scoring in the first with an end-to-end, short-handed rush. Wheeling and picking up speed in his own faceoff circle, Horvat hit high gear through the neutral zone, blew past Brayden Schenn, turned Jaden Schwartz inside out and fired a wrist shot low past Binnington's blocker.

Horvat also scored twice in the opener and has six goals in the postseason.

Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat (53) and Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate a goal on St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington (50) as Blues' Alexander Steen (20) reacts during the third period of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Elias Pettersson and Tanner Pearson also scored for Vancouver, and Markstrom made 34 stops. Ryan O’Reilly and Sammy Blais added goals for the Blues, and Binnington turned back 21 shots.

Pearson made it 2-0 on a power-play midway through the second, and O’Reilly countered on another power play late in the period. Pettersson connected in a power play early in the third, and Blais made it a one-goal game with 10:58 to go.

NOTES: In the third period, Schenn hit Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers from behind. Meyers fell awkwardly head-first into the boards, stayed down for a few minutes and went to the dressing room under his own power. ... Vancouver was 2 of 3 on the power play. St. Louis was 1 of 6.