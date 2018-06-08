Capitals-Golden Knights Sums
Updated 11:58 pm, Thursday, June 7, 2018
|Washington
|0 2 2—4
|Vegas
|0 3 0—3
First Period_None. Penalties_Miller, VGK, (interference), 11:44.
Second Period_1, Washington, Vrana 3 (Wilson, Kuznetsov), 6:24. 2, Vegas, Schmidt 3 (Smith, Marchessault), 9:40. 3, Washington, Ovechkin 15 (Carlson, Backstrom), 10:14 (pp). 4, Vegas, Perron 1 (Miller, Tatar), 12:56. 5, Vegas, Smith 5 (Tuch, Theodore), 19:31 (pp). Penalties_Theodore, VGK, (tripping), 0:21; Djoos, WSH, (high sticking), 3:19; McNabb, VGK, (tripping), 9:51; Ovechkin, WSH, (tripping), 17:46; Smith, VGK, (roughing), 19:31; Orpik, WSH, (roughing), 19:31; Tuch, VGK, (roughing), 19:31; Beagle, WSH, (roughing), 19:31.
Third Period_6, Washington, Smith-Pelly 7 (Orpik), 9:52. 7, Washington, Eller 7 (Burakovsky, Connolly), 12:23. Penalties_Tatar, VGK, (hooking), 5:37.
Shots on Goal_Washington 9-11-13_33. Vegas 7-13-11_31.
Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 4; Vegas 1 of 2.
Goalies_Washington, Holtby 16-7 (31 shots-28 saves). Vegas, Fleury 13-7 (33-29).
A_18,529 (17,367). T_2:44.
Referees_Marc Joannette, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jonny Murray.