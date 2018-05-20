Washington 0 1 1—2
Tampa Bay 2 1 0—3

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Paquette 1 (Callahan), 0:19. 2, Tampa Bay, Palat 6 (Kucherov), 9:04. Penalties_Connolly, WSH, (holding), 11:49.

Second Period_3, Tampa Bay, Callahan 2 (Stralman, Kunitz), 0:33. 4, Washington, Kuznetsov 11 (Oshie, Niskanen), 4:21. Penalties_None.

Third Period_5, Washington, Ovechkin 11 (Carlson, Eller), 18:24. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Washington 4-13-13_30. Tampa Bay 13-5-4_22.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 0 of 0; Tampa Bay 0 of 1.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 10-6 (22 shots-19 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 11-4 (30-28).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:28.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Matt MacPherson, Jonny Murray.