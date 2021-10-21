Capitals' Sprong has goal, assist in 4-1 win over Devils TOM CANAVAN, AP Sports Writer Oct. 21, 2021 Updated: Oct. 21, 2021 9:54 p.m.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Sprong set up the Capitals' first goal and scored on a second-period breakaway to lead Washington to a 4-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night.
Anthony Mantha, Dmitry Orlov and Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored as the Capitals (3-0-1) handed New Jersey (2-1) its first loss of the season. Alex Ovechkin had his three-game goal streak snapped but he had an assist on Orlov's goal.