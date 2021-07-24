Carapaz wins men's road race for Ecuador's 1st cycling medal DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer July 24, 2021 Updated: July 24, 2021 12:12 p.m.
OYAMA, Japan (AP) — Richard Carapaz rode away from the biggest names in cycling to win the Olympic road race Saturday, giving Ecuador its first medal in the sport in one of its marquee events on the first full day of the Tokyo Games.
Embracing his nickname of “The Locomotive,” Carapaz pulled away from American breakaway buddy Brandon McNulty as they approached the finish at Fuji International Speedway. He slapped his handlebars in celebration as he crossed the line, where Carapaz was greeted by one of the few crowds allowed at the Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic.