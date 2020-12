Car_Zylstra 0 fumble return (kick failed), 1:42. Carolina 6, Washington 0.

Second Quarter

Car_M.Davis 1 run (Slye kick), 8:37. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 6:14. Key Plays: Armah 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Samuel 45 run; Was 1-yard defensive too many men on field penalty on 3rd-and-2. Carolina 13, Washington 0.

Car_Anderson 14 pass from Bridgewater (Slye kick), 3:06. Drive: 6 plays, 55 yards, 3:34. Key Plays: Whitehead 0 interception return to Carolina 45; Bridgewater 44 pass to Samuel on 3rd-and-16. Carolina 20, Washington 0.

Was_FG Hopkins 48, 1:20. Drive: 9 plays, 45 yards, 1:46. Key Plays: Gibson 22 run; McKissic 3 run on 3rd-and-1; Haskins 12 pass to McKissic. Carolina 20, Washington 3.

Third Quarter

Was_FG Hopkins 26, 4:01. Drive: 7 plays, 66 yards, 2:56. Key Plays: Haskins 50 pass to C.Sims on 3rd-and-2; Haskins 14 pass to McKissic. Carolina 20, Washington 6.

Fourth Quarter

Was_McKissic 29 pass from Heinicke (Hopkins kick), 1:50. Drive: 8 plays, 91 yards, 1:19. Key Plays: Heinicke 23 pass to S.Sims; Heinicke 12 run on 3rd-and-10; Heinicke 13 pass to L.Thomas. Carolina 20, Washington 13.

Car Was FIRST DOWNS 19 20 Rushing 7 8 Passing 11 10 Penalty 1 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-15 7-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-3 1-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 280 386 Total Plays 67 69 Avg Gain 4.2 5.6 NET YARDS RUSHING 113 108 Rushes 35 19 Avg per rush 3.2 5.7 NET YARDS PASSING 167 278 Sacked-Yds lost 4-30 3-13 Gross-Yds passing 197 291 Completed-Att. 19-28 26-47 Had Intercepted 1 2 Yards-Pass Play 5.2 5.6 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 4-3-3 4-3-2 PUNTS-Avg. 5-47.0 3-51.3 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 29 34 Punt Returns 0-0 1-0 Kickoff Returns 1-29 1-22 Interceptions 2-0 1-12 PENALTIES-Yds 3-35 5-26 FUMBLES-Lost 2-1 2-2 TIME OF POSSESSION 35:36 24:24

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Carolina, Samuel 7-52, Davis 14-28, Smith 7-23, Bridgewater 6-7, Armah 1-3. Washington, Gibson 10-61, Heinicke 3-22, McKissic 4-15, Barber 1-10, Thomas 1-0.

PASSING_Carolina, Bridgewater 19-28-1-197. Washington, Haskins 14-28-2-154, Heinicke 12-19-0-137.

RECEIVING_Carolina, Anderson 7-39, Samuel 5-106, Moore 5-37, Smith 2-15. Washington, McKissic 8-77, Thomas 7-63, S.Sims 4-52, C.Sims 3-63, Gibson 3-8, Foster 1-28.

PUNT RETURNS_Carolina, None. Washington, S.Sims 1-0.

KICKOFF RETURNS_Carolina, Cannon 1-29. Washington, Johnson 1-22.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_Carolina, S.Thompson 6-3-0, Chinn 6-2-0, Boston 6-1-0, Douglas 3-1-0, Hartsfield 3-0-0, Jackson 3-0-0, Burris 2-2-0, Burns 2-0-1, Haynes 2-0-1, Carter 2-0-0, Taylor 1-2-0, Roy 1-1-0, Gross-Matos 1-0-1, Brown 1-0-0, Obada 1-0-0, Kerr 0-1-0. Washington, Holcomb 6-5-1, Curl 6-3-0, Allen 5-2-0, Fuller 5-1-0, Bostic 4-4-0, Reaves 3-3-0, Payne 3-1-1, Young 3-1-1, Darby 2-1-0, Moreland 2-1-0, Sweat 1-1-1, Hudson 1-1-0, Kerrigan 0-1-0, Settle 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_Carolina, Boston 1-0, Whitehead 1-0. Washington, Curl 1-12.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Carl Cheffers, Ump Bruce Stritesky, HL Danny Short, LJ Daniel Gallagher, FJ Rick Patterson, SJ Boris Cheek, BJ Jimmy Russell, Replay Mike Wimmer.