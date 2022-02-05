Carr, 3-pointers put No. 23 Texas over No. 20 Iowa State JIM VERTUNO, AP Sports Writer Feb. 5, 2022 Updated: Feb. 5, 2022 5:43 p.m.
1 of12 Texas guard Andrew Jones (1) reacts to a score against the Iowa State during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington (1) shoots over Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington (1) drives to the basket against Texas guard Courtney Ramey (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington (1) and Texas forward Timmy Allen (0) scramble for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Texas guard Andrew Jones (1) reacts after scoring against the Iowa State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Iowa State, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington (1) drives to the basket against Texas guard Courtney Ramey (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Iowa State guard Izaiah Brockington (1) drives past Texas guard Marcus Carr (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Longhorns were mired in offensive miscues and misfires when Marcus Carr delivered the pass and a few big shots that changed everything.
After a quiet start against Iowa State, Carr made a lob pass to set up a Christian Bishop dunk and made a 3-pointer at the end of the first half to snatch the lead before No. 23 Texas pulled away for a comfortable 63-41 win over the No. 20 Cyclones on Saturday.