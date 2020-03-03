Cashman: More tests on Judge, Stanton unlikely for opener

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yankees general manager Brian Cashman says right fielder Aaron Judge is feeling better but will have more tests to determine the cause of soreness in the right pectoral area near his shoulder.

Cashman also said Tuesday that he feels it is unrealistic to expect that slugger Giancarlo Stanton will be ready for opening day March 26 at Baltimore due to a strained right calf.

Judge was shut down from hitting about a week before spring training with shoulder soreness. He experienced discomfort last Friday when he took batting practice for the second straight day in an indoor cage.

“He feels it more now in the pec," Cashman said. “It's moved down toward the pec. We're just trying to figure it out and determine what's bothering him. In the meantime, I can just tell you he is feeling better in the last 48 hours."

Stanton was hurt during defensive drills a week ago.

“With arguably what, three and half weeks to go before opening day, I think we'd rather be safe than sorry,” Cashman said.

Cashman feels Stanton will be back in April.