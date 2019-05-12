Castellanos, Norris lead Tigers to 5-3 win over Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nicholas Castellanos had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Daniel Norris turned in his longest outing since 2017 to lead the Detroit Tigers past the Minnesota Twins 5-3 on Sunday.

Castellanos was a triple shy of the cycle. He and Brandon Dixon both homered early to back Norris (2-1), who went 6 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on six hits. He struck out five and walked one.

That was the left-hander's longest start since also pitching 6 1/3 innings on May 24, 2017.

Ehire Adrianza homered and had two hits for the Twins, but designated hitter Nelson Cruz exited early with a left wrist injury. Cruz's final plate appearance came in the sixth inning and he was removed for a pinch hitter in the seventh. The team said he will continue to be evaluated.

Castellanos and Dixon both homered into the second deck in left field off Martin Perez (5-1) to give the Tigers an early 3-0 lead. Detroit has hit seven homers in its last three games.

Perez gave up three runs and four hits in five innings with two walks and seven strikeouts. He was reinstated from the paternity list prior to the game following the birth of his son.

Perez left in the sixth after being hit in the left foot by a line drive off Castellanos' bat. The Twins said he has a bruised left foot and is day to day.

Niko Goodrum added a sacrifice fly and Miguel Cabrera had an RBI single in the seventh for the Tigers.

Adrianza's solo homer came in the seventh, when Minnesota scored three times to cut Detroit's lead to 5-3 and left the bases loaded. It took the combination of Norris and relievers Victor Alcantara, Daniel Stumpf and Buck Farmer to get the Tigers out of the inning.

Shane Greene pitched the ninth for his 15th save in 15 attempts.

A HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY

Ana Mercedes Astudillo, the mother of Twins catcher Willians Astudillo, threw out the first pitch. Willians Astudillo, who is from Venezuela, was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before the game. He batted leadoff and started behind the plate.

"I'm super proud and happy that she's here," Astudillo said through a translator before the game. "I'm going to spend this day with her, and it's going to be special for her and for myself and my family."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: INF Josh Harrison (bruised left shoulder) was 2 for 3 with a walk in a rehab game at Class A Lakeland on Saturday night. ... LHP Gregory Soto was returned to Double-A Erie after being the 26th man on the roster for Saturday's doubleheader.

Twins: Astudillo missed the previous 14 games with a left hamstring strain. To make room on the roster for him and Perez, Minnesota optioned RHPs Fernando Romero and Kohl Stewart to Triple-A Rochester. . RHP Tyler Duffey also was returned to Rochester. Duffey was the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader.

UP NEXT

Tigers: Begin a 10-game homestand Monday night when LHP Matthew Boyd (4-2, 2.86 ERA) starts against Houston RHP Brad Peacock (3-2, 4.30).

Twins: Host the Angels on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series. RHP Jose Berrios (6-1, 2.53 ERA) starts against Los Angeles LHP Tyler Skaggs (3-3, 4.70).

